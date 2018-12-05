Lorena police arrested a 32-year-old man Wednesday who they believe raped a woman while she was at work in late October, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.

Christopher Glenn Smith, of Mexia, was arrested after a woman in her early 30s reported Smith attacked and raped her while she was working at a Lorena retail store Oct. 30. Smith turned himself in to authorities at McLennan County Jail after police received a second-degree felony warrant charging sexual assault.

Dickson said the woman knew Smith through work but they had never been romantically involved.

Police believe Smith forced himself on her in a back room of the business, then left, Dickson said.

The woman underwent a sexual assault exam, and police conducted interviews. Dickson said Smith claimed the encounter was consensual.

After receiving lab results back from the exam, police received a warrant for Smith's arrest. He remained in custody Wednesday evening with bond listed at $10,000.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you