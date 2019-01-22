A man turned himself in to authorities Monday after he was accused of raping a woman at a South Waco house party Sept. 7, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police received a report that Christopher Brian Darby, 20, of Larkspur, Colorado, had assaulted the woman at the house near South Second Street and Gurley Lane, the affidavit states.
The woman stayed the night at the house and had a sexual assault exam the next morning after she woke up and found blood on herself and on Darby's hand, according to the affidavit. Police reported she had injuries consistent with sexual assault and that Darby's DNA was found on her, the affidavit states.
A Baylor University official said Darby is listed as a Baylor student but is not enrolled in classes for the spring semester.
Police arrested Darby on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. He was released from McLennan County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond Monday.