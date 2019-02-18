Waco police have arrested a man accused of raping a woman with an intellectual disability and giving her a sexually transmitted disease, an arrest affidavit states.
Kerry Demarse Bradley, 18, of Waco, was arrested Friday after a medical examination found the infection in January. The woman told medical staff she was sexually active.
Officials with Adult Protective Services investigated the claim and learned the woman had made an outcry that Bradley had raped her at least twice between August and January. Officials turned the case over to police for investigation.
The affidavit states the woman is unable to speak due to her disabilities, but she underwent a forensic interview with a doctor through the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children. In the interview, the woman indicated she was raped on two separate times by Bradley at a home in East Waco.
"(Police) learned that the doctor documented that the victim has significant developmental and a decreased mental capacity," the affidavit states. "(Police) learned the doctor documented the victim's mental ability at the level of early elementary school."
Police obtained a warrant charging Bradley with a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault. Bradley was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday with a bond listed at $40,000.