A Waco man was arrested Monday evening on charges that he assaulted his estranged girlfriend and threatened her with a handgun, saying she was about "to get it," Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
The fight happened Oct. 18 in a home in the 1900 block of South 22nd Street in a home Ve'correa Punswai Stanley, 30, shares with the 27-year-old woman, Swanton said. She reported Stanley threw her on the ground and pulled her arm behind her back as she tried to call police, causing a head injury and other pain, Swanton said.
"She said at some point he pulled out a revolver, pointed it at her and told her she was about to get it," he said. "He took her phone from her and wouldn't let her have her phone."
She was able to get her phone back, ran outside and called police, Swanton said. Stanley was no longer in the house when officers arrived.
Police got warrant for Santley and arrested him Monday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class A misdemeanor charge of interfering with an emergency call. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $110,000.