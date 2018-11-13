Hewitt police arrested Deshawn Lamare Horne, 19, on Tuesday after investigating a Child Protective Services report that he had indecent contact with a 10-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy he is related to, an arrest affidavit states.
Both children reported Horne had touched them in June and it had happened more than once, according to the affidavit.
CPS investigators started the investigation after the children had moved from Texas to another state, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said. After the children reported it, police launched a criminal investigation.
Horne was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the McLennan County Sheriff's Office on two second degree felony charges of indecency with a child by contact. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday. Bond information was not immediately available.