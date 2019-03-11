A Waco man was arrested last week after he allegedly impregnated a 15-year-old girl, who later lost the baby, an arrest affidavit states.
Brian German Delacruz Angeles, 23, was arrested March 5 after the Department of Family and Protective Services referred a case to the Hewitt Police Department in January. In the report, a 15-year-old girl claimed her then 22-year-old boyfriend, Angeles, had gotten her pregnant. The two met on social media in 2018.
According to the affidavit, the girl and Angeles began having sex in the fall of 2018. Angeles continued to have sex with for about a month after finding out she was 15, according to the affidavit.
The girl told authorities in an forensic interview that Angeles "got me pregnant and I lost the baby," the affidavit states.
In the forensic interview, the girl claimed she had sex with Angeles no more than 10 times. Hewitt police later obtained an arrest warrant charging Angeles with a second-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and U.S. Marshals arrested him March 5.
Angeles was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he posted a bond listed at $150,000 and was released from custody March 6.