Bellmead police Friday arrested a Waco man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl at least three times last fall, an arrest affidavit states.
Officers arrested Luis Fernando Flores, 19, after an investigation concluded that he picked up a 14-year-old girl on Halloween following a party at a local church and took her to a Bellmead park. The two had sex inside his truck, the affidavit states.
While police began to investigate the incident, officers found text messages between Flores and the girl, plus other "evidence of sexual interactions," the affidavit states. The affidavit states Flores acknowledged that he and the girl had sex on three occasions.
Flores was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child and was taken to McLennan County Jail. He later posted a bond listed at $5,000 and was released from custody.