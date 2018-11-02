A 34-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police believe he fired about 20 gunshots at his girlfriend in late September, an arrest affidavit states.
Gary Lynn Ramsey Jr., of Waco, was arrested after Waco police were called to the 6700 block of May Drive on Sept. 30. Multiple people called 911 to report a man had been shooting at a woman who was driving away in a car, the affidavit states.
During the investigation, police reported that Ramsey and his girlfriend had gotten into a fight and Ramsey had threatened to kill her if she ever tried to leave him, the affidavit states.
When she got into the car during the argument to leave the area Ramsey pulled out a firearm and fired several rounds at the car, the affidavit states. The woman was not hit and continued to flee the area until her car stopped running and she walked to a family member's house.
"The victim told officers that she was assaulted by the accused before she left in her vehicle when the accused started shooting at her," the affidavit states. "Officers observed her vehicle which had several holes in the driver's door, front fender, and the rear glass (was) missing which appeared to be (from) bullet holes."
Police found 20 shell casings in the street near the woman's home, the affidavit states. Police used interviews from witnesses and the woman to get a warrant for Ramsey's arrest.
He was arrested Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct. Ramsey remained in custody Friday with bond listed at $375,000.