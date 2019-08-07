A man remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday afternoon after he assaulted a nurse at Ascension Providence Health Center over the weekend, an arrest affidavit states.
James Skidmore, 54, became combative after he was taken to the hospital for treatment Saturday morning and grabbed a nurse behind the neck with the inside of his forearm and started to choke her, according to the affidavit.
"(The nurse) stated that he began to stop her breathing while he was applying pressure to her neck area," the affidavit states. "She also told me that she began to see stars and almost (passed) out from the strangulation that Mr. Skidmore had done to her."
The nurse had visible injuries to her head and neck, the affidavit states. It is unclear what Skidmore was being treated for at the time of the alleged attack.
Police arrested Skidmore at the hospital on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000.