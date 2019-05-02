Police on Wednesday arrested a man they say pretended to have a gun in a robbery of a bartender, only to find himself on the business end of a real gun.
Kenneth Lane Goff, also known as John Allen Herrington, was booked into McLennan County Jail on Wednesday after police began investigating a robbery of Ash's Cocktail, 2716 Industrial Blvd., on July 12. The affidavit states detectives were assigned the case on July 16 and learned Goff had been in the bar on July 12, the affidavit states.
Goff reportedly went to the bar under a ruse that his car had broken down nearby. He ordered and drank a beverage that was served to him in a Styrofoam cup and a straw, the affidavit states.
He allegedly made alarming statements around the bartender, causing her to conceal a handgun in the small of her back, the affidavit states.
When customers left the bar, Goff allegedly placed one hand in his pack and pretended he had a handgun inside, then said "I'm robbing this place," the affidavit states.
The bartender pulled out her handgun and pointed it at Goff, who then fled out the front door, the affidavit states.
The cup used by Goff at the bar was taken for forensic testing, the affidavit states. The DNA matched Goff's, and the bartender verified that Goff was the robber.
Police had trouble finding find Goff, who had been reported missing since December from a residential group home, the affidavit states. Detectives obtained a warrant, charging him with a second-degree felony charge of robbery with fear of injury or death.
Goff, who is currently being held under his alias of John Allen Herrington, was arrested in Montgomery County on Wednesday. He was later moved to McLennan County Jail, where he remained in custody Thursday with a bond listed at $20,000.