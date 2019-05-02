Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.