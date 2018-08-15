A Bellmead man was arrested Tuesday after he entered a local bank and threatened to shoot the bank with a machine gun, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
William Kyle Reynolds, 35, was arrested after police were called to the BBVA Compass Bank in the 4000 block of Bellmead Drive at about 1:45 p.m., when Reynolds entered the bank and started asking employees about the money in cash drawers, Martin said.
When employees declined to answer Reynolds' questions, he became upset and, as he left, threatened to return and "shoot the bank up with a machine gun," Martin said. He said Reynolds did not demand money while he was in the bank.
Police found Reynolds in a vehicle about a block from the bank, and he complied when officers conduced a felony traffic stop, Martin said.
Reynolds was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of terroristic threat and taken to McLennan County Jail.
He remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $4,000. He was also being held on a parole violation and other bond revocations on unrelated charges, according to jail records.