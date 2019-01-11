A Dallas juvenile justice employee was arrested Thursday afternoon after police believe he hit a woman, used a pistol to threaten her, then raped her at her Lacy Lakeview apartment Monday, an arrest affidavit states.
Police arrested Reuben Oritz Mays, a Fort Worth resident and employee of the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas, on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault charge Thursday. He turns 52 Saturday.
The woman, 43, reported Mays, an on-again, off-again boyfriend, came to her apartment Monday and assaulted her and forced her into a bedroom, the affidavit states. Left alone briefly in the bedroom, she tried to escape her apartment twice, and Mays forced her back inside both times, according to the affidavit.
Police reported they have surveillance video from the apartment showing both escape attempts and Mays' response.
He used a pistol to threaten the woman after the second escape attempt and tried to restrain her multiple times before she agreed to comply with him out of fear for her life, the affidavit states.
Mays remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $125,000.