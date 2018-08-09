A Hallsburg man in jail since July 12 on a parole violation was charged Wednesday in a July 7 incident in which police said he pulled a knife on three H-E-B employees.
Surveillance video shows Jeremy Michael Reedy, 32, in an confrontation with the employees inside the H-E-B at 801 N. Interstate 35 in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit states.
"The defendant is in a fighting stance and comes at an employee when a second employee moves the first employee and restrains him and takes him away," the affidavit states. "The defendant was interviewed and stated that he was at the H-E-B and had an altercation with store employees and pulled his knife."
The video shows the three employees walking away from Reedy's car outside the store before he approaches them, according to the affidavit.
Police investigated the incident while Reedy was in custody and got three warrants charging second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Reedy remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $90,000.