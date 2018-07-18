McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 67-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 6, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Phillip Williams, of Waco, was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, after the girl reported Williams had assaulted her in June. McNamara said a parent of the girl reported the assault to authorities, leading to a further investigation.
McNamara said investigators learned the assault allegedly happened last month in the Gholson area. After investigators took forensic interviews and did additional investigation, deputies received an arrest warrant for Williams, who was arrested after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Dustin Drive on Wednesday.
“As soon as we got everything going, got the forensic interviews done and determined this was for real, we got the warrant and have been actively looking for him,” McNamara said.
Williams was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday evening with bond listed at $25,000.