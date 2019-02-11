A Robinson man was arrested Saturday on unrelated charges of retaliation against a witness and sexual assault of a child, arrest affidavits state.
Police began investigating a reported assault on Nov. 27 after a report that Cordell William Dalrymple, 28, went to a Robinson resident's house and pointed a handgun at his head, threatening violence if he reported a separate assault three days earlier.
The victim told Robinson police saying he feared for his life. Police issued a first-degree felony warrant for Dalrymple, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in retaliation against a witness.
Later in January, two people came into the Robinson Police Department to report their suspicions that Dalrymple may have sexually assaulted a 7-year-old boy. The two people said the boy accused Dalrymple of assaulting him at Dalrymple's home in August, the affidavit states.
The boy underwent a forensic interview and detailed the abuse in August to counselors, the affidavit states. The boy said Dalrymple sexually assaulted him at a swimming pool, but the location of that assault was unknown.
Police requested another warrant, charging Dalrymple with a second-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was arrested in the 5100 block of West Waco Drive at about 7 p.m. Friday. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $200,000.