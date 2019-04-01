A motorist who said he was running late for an appointment ended up in jail instead, after he drove on the wrong side of a street, then sped away instead of pulling over for police, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Jacob Vaughn Kyle, 23, of Sachse, was spotted around 7:35 a.m. Monday driving his pickup truck east in the westbound lanes of Mars Drive near Midway High School.
A Hewitt police school resource officer directing traffic near Mars Drive and Old Hewitt Drive saw the truck driving with its hazard lights on against oncoming traffic.
"The suspect had traffic stopped so it couldn't continue, and when the truck pulls up to where the officer was, the officer waves his hands to stop the driver," Devlin said. "The vehicle stops and the officer asks him if he has an emergency, and the subject claims he is late for an appointment."
The officer told Kyle to pull over, but the driver peeled out and zoomed away, Devlin said. The officer ran to his patrol car and pulled over the driver a short distance away, Devlin said.
The officer attempted to arrest Kyle on two Class B misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving without a valid license, but Kyle was initially noncompliant until the officer pointed a stun gun at him, Devlin said.
Kyle was placed in handcuffs and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.