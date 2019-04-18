Police arrested a Waco man Wednesday after responding to two incidents in the past month in which he injured a family member, an arrest affidavit states. In one of the incidents, he injured the woman after throwing her 6-month-old puppy against a wall, police reported.
Tyler John Harney, 25, was arrested in downtown Waco late Wednesday morning on a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against a family member and a Class A misdemeanor charge of animal abuse. Police responded to incidents involving Harney and the woman March 23 and April 8, but she did not want to press charges, according to the affidavit.
In Texas, the state can pursue assault charges based on other evidence and witness statements, even if the alleged victim does not wish to proceed with charges.
Police responded to a motel March 23, where witnesses told police Harney grabbed the woman by the hair, threw her to the ground and got on top of her, the affidavit states. The exchange was captured on surveillance cameras, but the woman refused to cooperate with police and Harney fled the area, police reported.
Police then responded to the woman's apartment April 8 after a neighbor reported hearing arguing coming from the apartment and hearing a man say something about a gun, the affidavit states.
When police arrived, they found the woman with a cut to her arm and crying outside her apartment, and she asked them to tell Harney, who was inside, to get away from her, the affidavit states. Officers found Harney in the apartment trying to jump off a second floor balcony, police reported.
"During the officers' investigation, the victim would only tell the officers that the accused had thrown her dog against the wall which caused the argument," the affidavit states. "The victim would not tell officers how she was injured."
A friend of the woman and Harney came to the apartment, leading the woman to tell her friend that Harney "stabbed her with a broken wine glass," the affidavit states. She later also told police Harney had stabbed her after throwing the dog against a wall because it ate Harney's hat, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit does not make clear the extent of the puppy's injuries.
Police continued to investigate after the second incident and got two warrants for Harney's arrest. He was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday with bond listed at $260,000.