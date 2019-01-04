A Waco man was arrested late Thursday night after police said he hit a child under the age of 14 with a belt for not knowing how to play with a toy, then interfered with a call to police to report the incident in September.
Eugenio L. Enriquez, 51, of Waco, was arrested shortly before midnight on a state jail felony charge of injury to a child and a Class A misdemeanor charge of interference with a call for emergency assistance.
"(The victim) reported (the) defendant hit him when he got mad. (The) victim was hit on his stomach and back," the arrest affidavit states.
Enriquez took a phone away from a family member who tried to report the incident to police, according to the affidavit. He and the family member got into a car, and the family member was later able to ask a bystander to call police on their behalf, the affidavit states.
Officers took pictures of injuries to the child's arms, stomach, legs and buttocks, according to the affidavit. Police tried to talk to Enriquez, but he did not provide information about the incident, the affidavit states.
He was arrested at his Waco home and remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $7,000.