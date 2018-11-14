A Woodway Public Safety Department officer suffered a head injury when a 47-year-old man he was arresting kicked the officer, Public Safety Director Bret Crook said.
Officers went to Andrew Carroll Kaul’s home in the 700 block of Forest Oak Drive at about 9 a.m. Wednesday because he had driving violation and failure to appear warrants out of Woodway and Travis County, Crook said in a statement. Kaul ran from officers into the house and resisted attempts to handcuff him, Crook said.
During the struggle, Kaul kicked one of the officers, causing a serious head injury, he said. The officer was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and later sent home to rest, Crook said.
A second officer suffered a minor injury to the face during the scuffle but did not go to the hospital, Crook stated.
Officers arrested Kaul and took him to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant, a second-degree felony charge of assault of a peace officer, a third-degree felony charge of resisting arrest causing serious bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and three outstanding warrants.
He remained in jail Wednesday. Complete bond information was not available.