A Lott woman was killed Wednesday morning when her SUV hydroplaned as she traveled north on rain-slickened U.S. Highway 77 in Golinda, striking an oncoming tractor-trailer rig, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.
Carol Pruitt, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS Sgt. Ryan W. Howard said in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 7:48 a.m. near Farm-to-Market Road 2839, Howard said.
The driver of the Peterbilt tractor-trailer involved in the wreck was taken to a Waco hospital for possible treatment, he said. He later said reports indicate the tractor-trailer driver was not seriously injured.
Pruitt's relatives have been notified of her death, Howard said.
The department continues to piece together how the accident happened, but it likely was weather related, Howard said. Though Pruitt was northbound and the big rig southbound on Highway 77 when the crash happened, officers did not rule it a head-on collision. He said it appears the driver lost control of the SUV when it hydroplaned.