An 18-year-old Lorena man arrested early Sunday in the stabbing a family member is facing additional charges after he was caught concealing drugs in his sock while being booked into jail, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
Dylan James Bondeson was arrested on an aggravated assault charge in the stabbing incident that occurred around 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Bordon Street, police said. Police responded to the call of a "disturbance" and found that Bondeson had stabbed a 34-year-old family member multiple times with a kitchen knife, Dickson said.
Dickson said the victim was not seriously injured in the attack and did not require medical treatment. Police arrested Bondeson on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and took him to jail.
While he was being booked into custody, officers found Xanax and Adderall pills hidden in his sock, Dickson said. A small amount of marijuana was also found in his sock.
In additional to the aggravated assault charge, police added a third-degree felony charge of prohibited substance inside a correctional facility, a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of dangerous drug and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Bondeson remained jailed Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $68,500.