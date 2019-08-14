A man traveling through Lorena on Interstate 35 was arrested late Tuesday after police smelled marijuana and discovered nearly 3 pounds of marijuana and marijuana wax hidden inside a golf bag, arrest affidavits state.
Lorena police pulled over James Taggart Lynn, 28, of Tyler, around 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-35 for operating a car without license plate lights, the affidavit states. The officer smelled marijuana in Lynn's 2010 Honda Accord, according to an affidavit.
"I could detect an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle that was being covered up strongly by air fresheners," the officer states in the affidavit. "I had the driver, identified as James Taggart Lynn, exit the vehicle and come back to my patrol car so I could speak with him further."
Inside the patrol car, the officer reported smelling the marijuana odor further, the affidavit states. Lynn said he did not have anything illegal in the car and refused to give consent for the search.
Citing probable cause, the officer searched the vehicle and found 2.14 pounds of marijuana and 38 grams of marijuana wax, a marijuana concentrate that appears as a sticky, syrup-like substance. The substances tested positive for THC in a field drug test, the affidavit states.
The items were in hidden zipped compartment beneath the golf clubs. Police concluded he intended to use the golf bag to conceal the drugs and charged him with third-degree felony of "unlawful criminal use of instrument," Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
Lynn was also charged second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, and a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana.
He was booked into McLennan County Jail, where he remained in custody Wednesday morning with a bond listed at $40,000.