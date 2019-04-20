Toalua Charles Aumua did not decide to enroll in McLennan Community College Law Enforcement Academy because he dreamed of putting bad guys behind bars.
The 24-year-old's wanted to become a police officer to help put misunderstood children and others on track to becoming healthy community members.
"When I was younger, I was what you would say misunderstood," Aumua said. "I grew up in Killeen, Copperas Cove area, so growing up in that area and playing football then going to college, I wanted to build that bridge between people from rougher areas with police."
Aumua is one of 15 students in the McLennan County police recruitment class who are on their way to getting a peace officer license and finding police work. He is also one of the recruits local law enforcement agencies with vacancies will be competing for, a competition made tighter by a growing economy with low unemployment and the availability of higher paying private-sector jobs.
"There has been a drawback of people wanting to be police officers," Waco police recruitment Sgt. Bobby Cavasos said. "This can be for various reasons — increased scrutiny, increased perceived negative publicity, financial and training issues, increased requirements. All agencies are trying to recruit the best qualified candidates possible that are available."
The Waco Police Department, with an authorized force of 253, has four openings. With the roster at capacity, the ratio of officers to residents would be 1.84 to 1,000.
At least 10 local law enforcement agencies contacted by the Tribune-Herald this month are struggling to find qualified candidates for vacant sworn officer positions. In the meantime, vacancies are taking their toll.
Lacy Lakeview police Officer Tyler Ziegler said he worked about 18 cases in one day last week because of a high call volume for the two officers on the street. The 4-square-mile city north of Waco likely will have four openings in its 10-officer department by June, officials said.
"Sometimes calls can just be a bunch of civil calls where people are just asking about neighborhood issues, or it can be where it is just back-to-back fights, disturbances, or mental health concerns in neighborhoods," Ziegler said while on patrol last week. "It is a lot to handle, even if you have two officers on duty, because it can be nonstop."
With the vacancies in Lacy Lakeview, officers like Ziegler can be left working some calls on their own. At times, the department has to rely on neighboring agencies for backup, including the Bellmead Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff's Office and Texas State Technical College Police Department.
As Lacy Lakeview deals with vacancies, the county's population is growing. And nationwide, population growth is outpacing the growth of police forces.
In 2016, there were more than 15,300 general-purpose law enforcement agencies in the United States with about 701,000 full-time sworn police officers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
While the U.S. population grew by 21 percent between 1997 and 2016, the number of officers has increased by 8 percent. During that time, the number of full-time sworn officers per 1,000 residents has decreased, from 2.42 in 1997 to 2.17 in 2016, the Bureau of Justice Statistics' Law Enforcement Management and Administrative Statistics survey.
G.M. Cox, an assistant professor and director of the master of public administration program at Tarleton State University, wrote his dissertation on the crisis in police recruitment in 2011, before unemployment dropped to current low levels. He said the lack of police applicants is a wide-ranging problem.
"It is a convergence of a number of things," Cox said. "One, you have (Generation) Y, which is a little bit different in their motivations to become anything they want to do. They want a strong balance between family and work life, they want to be seen as doing important work by other people and seen as doing worthy work, and Gen Y has been, to some degree, the generation that has seen the real video and constant feedback (from social media), of a false narrative, but a narrative nonetheless, that paints police in a negative light."
Generation Y is the population born in the 1980s and 1990s and comprised primarily the children of the baby boomers. Also known as millennials, this generation of job seekers is the largest generation in the U.S. labor force, according to a Pew Research Center report.
Cox, a former president of the Texas Police Chiefs’ Association and a retired chief of police in the Collin County city of Murphy, said the candidate pool is getting smaller while urban populations are getting bigger. He said with more people, police are inherently needed.
"Police often focus on what they thought motivated people to become cops, and that is coming from the baby boomer generation," Cox said. "We need to motivate Gen Y, who want to see relationships. They want to see cops having positive interactions with citizens. They really do want to make a difference, so we need to show Gen Y-ers that becoming a police officer is making a difference in someone's life and doing good for other people."
Competing for cops
While nearly a dozen local departments are recruiting for qualified candidates, local departments are offering incentives to join their staffs as a way to stand out in a competitive market.
Police and sheriff’s patrol officers have a median income of $51,220 in Texas, according to a LawEnforcementEdu.net report citing the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Locally, police officer salaries range from the lower $30,000 per year range to the upper $40,000 range, depending on certifications and licenses.
Waco police have a base hourly pay rate of $22.5265 per hour for police recruits, while a commissioned peace officer will earn $27.4824 per hour before the end of their first year.
In Feburary, the Hewitt City Council approved an ordinance to allow certified peace officers with previous experience to start with Hewitt in a position in line with their previous position. Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said rookie officers are paid about $42,000 a year, but officers with experience will now be able to start with higher pay.
"It is a regional issue in McLennan County, but it is actually a nationwide issue, because agencies are in competition for qualified candidates," Devlin said. "There is a low unemployment rate, and I think there is a lot negative that surrounds law enforcement nationally, so it makes it that much more difficult for people who want to go into this business when they can go into the private industry, make more money and not have to deal with near the nonsense that agencies across the country have to experience."
Marketing
Local police departments are retooling their recruitment efforts with those perceptions in mind. Devlin said that in the last several years, Hewitt police have used the department's social media accounts to promote positive community interactions.
"I think it is important to show the connection between us and our community, that our job isn't just about the dope arrests and other things that the media already contacts us about," Devlin said. "I want to highlight our officers, our fire department and the positive interactions with the community, because those aren't seen all the time."
Back at the MCC Law Enforcement Academy, former Lacy Lakeview Police Chief and current Academy Coordinator Dennis Stapleton said there are now 15 students in the program. The 22-week course includes training in specific scenarios and classroom instruction and assessment. Only two of the 15 now in the program have yet to secure a job, and graduation is not until June, Stapleton said.
He said he has noticed a change in the goals of people interested in becoming officers.
"We still see a variety of people who come to the academy from 21 years old to their 40s, and we see a lot of veterans who are coming out of the service," Stapleton said. "That is the same way it was when I came into it back in the '80s, but when we got into it, it was a career. Now we are seeing people look at it as a job."
Aumua, who will go to work for the Bellmead Police Department after graduation, said he is eager to join the family in blue. Aumua and his fellow recruit, Kerry Thomas Jr., who will continue working with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, both know their goals are greater than the negativity around the job.
"Yes, while in the job we know we are going to experience the bad things, but we have to focus on the youth and know we can make a difference," Thomas said.