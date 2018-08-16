Twenty-eight people on Thursday were charged in federal grand jury indictments following a multiple-agency operation focused on methamphetamine and cocaine distribution rings in Waco and Killeen, officials announced.
Authorities with the U.S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, Texas Department of Transportation, U.S. Marshals Service, McLennan County Sheriff's Office and Waco and Killeen Police Departments participated in the operation Thursday.
Large amounts of methamphetamine were distributed throughout the Waco and Central Texas areas, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Authorities seized five pounds of methamphetamine, 22 firearms and $16,000 in American currency, the statement said.
Nine defendants — each one a member of the gang called Gangster Disciples — were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances including cocaine, "crack" cocaine and methamphetamine: Gabriel Luna, 30, of Katy; Samuel Earl Smith, 44, of Killeen; Jomar Kenyatta Bush, 44, of Killeen; Jeffrey Ellis, 33, of Killeen; Donovan Lafurd Ray Jacobs, 25, of Killeen; Joshua Deanthony Bailey, 29, of Killeen; Derrick L. Jacques, 41, of Killeen; Terrell Jefferson, 32, of Killeen; and Leonta Odell Gladden, 30, of Killeen.
Nineteen more were charged with the conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine: Daniel Louis Lopez, 38, of Waco; Ruben Ceja-Sanchez, 31, of Dallas; Gary Keith Mahan Jr., 37, of McGregor; Michael Trinidad Carbajal, 38, of Waco; Amy Michelle Tedder, 32, of Waco; Joe Victor Monzon, 35, of Waco; Ruben Arnold Mondragon, 32, of Waco; Patricia Ann Navarro-Eaton, 46, of Waco; Michael Martinez, 47, of Waco; Cory Allen Kussmaul, 28, of Waco; Darnell O'Shea McCoy, 35, of Waco; Augustin Ariel Camacho, 36, of Waco; Daniel Allan Tummins, 35, of Waco; Francisco Farias III, 55, of Waco; Magan Daniel Shuemake, 29, of Waco; Polly Estes, 42, of Waco; Stephanie Nicole Davis, 31, of Midlothian; and Trey Allen Cartwright, 36, of Waco.
