A motorcyclist died after a crash late Tuesday with a truck in the 700 block of North Valley Mills Drive, Waco police said.
The Waco Police Department was not releasing the name of the motorcyclist Wednesday morning pending notification of next of kin.
In a statement, police said the Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling north on Valley Mills Drive near Lake Air Drive when it struck a Dodge Durango that was leaving a business parking lot.
Crash reconstruction investigators, crime scene technicians, paramedics and Waco Fire Department assisted Waco Police Department at the scene. The investigation was continuing Wednesday.