A 19-year-old woman was arrested late last week after she was accused of hitting her disabled mother in the face in an argument last month, an arrest affidavit states.
Alyssa Renea Shaw, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested in the 4100 block of Compton Lane on Friday afternoon after she reportedly struck her 46-year-old mother in the face, leaving visible injuries, the affidavit states. The older woman previously had suffered head injuries that led to her disability, the document states.
Police investigated the assault and obtained a third-degree felony warrant for Shaw's arrest charging injury to a disabled person. She was released Saturday from McLennan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.