A Lacy Lakeview drug raid uncovered 2.3 pounds of marijuana and more than $20,000 in cash, leading to the arrest of a 19-year-old man early Wednesday morning, an arrest affidavit states.
Christopher Mikel Clark, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home in the 100 block of Crescent Street, around 6:30 a.m. Officers found the marijuana, some divided into individual baggies, along with about $21,834 in cash.
Police executed the search warrant at Clark's home after receiving a tip that he was selling marijuana from California. Police found U.S. postal boxes with a California mailing address. Inside were clear vacuum-sealed bags inside containing marijuana that weighed about two pounds total.
"There were several other smaller baggies of green leafy substances located that were found to be marijuana in a separate room," the affidavit states. "In a separate backpack located in the closet of the bedroom of the defendant, we located 35 'White Runtz' individually packed baggies containing a green leafy substance that through my experience knew was marijuana that appeared to be packaged for sale."
The substances tested positive for marijuana, the affidavit states. Officers also found a loaded AK rifle under Clark's bed, police reported.
Police posted a photo of the seizure on social media Wednesday. Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt declined to comment on the raid, saying the case remains under investigation.
Clark was arrested on third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone, so designated because it is about 150 feet from Live Oak Park, the affidavit states.
He was also being held on an bond forfeiture warrant from a 2018 indictment charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Thursday with a bond listed at $255,000.