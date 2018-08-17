A couple was arrested late Thursday after a caller alerted police they were using marijuana in front of their baby boy, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Police were called to the 3500 block of Meyers Lane at about 9 p.m. after receiving an anonymous tip about suspected marijuana use in an apartment with a baby inside. Truehitt said based off the tip, police went to the apartment and found Morgan Faith Talamantez, 19, and Tavraen Charles Amos, 24, and their 7-month-old, along with about a pound of marijuana inside the apartment.
"In plain sight, there was a lot of marijuana in the apartment," Truehitt said. "He (Amos) gave a false name, because he had a burglary warrant out of Waco, but after (the arresting officer) had him in handcuffs he tried to take off and run from officers."
Police stopped Amos and restrained him. He and Talamantez were arrested while Child Protective Services came to check on the well-being of the boy.
Amos was arrested a third-degree felony charge of escape while arrested, two state jail felony charges of endangering a child by criminal neglect and possession of marijuana, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of failure to give identifying information to police. He was also being held on the outstanding burglary of a habitation warrant and remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Friday with a bond listed at $36,000.
Talamantez was arrested on two state jail felony charges of possession of marijuana and endangering a child by criminal neglect. She remained in custody Friday with a bond listed at $6,000.
Truehitt said police are still investigating the source of the marijuana. He said officers found scales and packaging material in the apartment, causing police to believe the couple intended to sell the drugs.
The investigation is continuing, Truehitt said.