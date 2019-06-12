A woman jumped from a Highway 6 access road overpass onto Highway 84 on Wednesday night, prompting a brief shutdown of Highway 84, Waco police Sgt. Lester Padgett said.
Emergency responders were called to eastbound Highway 84 shortly after 8 p.m., when motorists reported the jump. The fall of about 20 feet caused significant injuries, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening, Padgett said.
Officials closed a portion of Highway 84 under the overpass, and the woman was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. The highway was reopened by 8:45.
No one else was injured in the incident.
Anyone with concerns can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.