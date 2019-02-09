Waco and Mart police worked together on an investigation that led to the arrest Friday of a 30-year-old man on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Waco police got a report Jan. 22 that Justin Randall Sauceda had sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl multiple times at a home in Mart, an arrest affidavit states.
The girl gave a "very detailed, traumatizing, but consistent story of sexual abuse by Sauceda to (Child Protective Services,) law enforcement, nurses, doctors and counselors," according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states the girl was assaulted multiple times but does not give a timeline. She told officials Sauceda also sexually assaulted another girl, and Mart police are continuing to investigate the claim, according to the affidavit.
Sauceda remained in McLennan County Jail on Saturday with bond listed at $150,000.