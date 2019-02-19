A Hewitt man who was in jail on charges that he threatened a witness to the sexual assault of a young girl was charged Tuesday with the sexual assault itself.
Luke Tyrel Byrd, 26, was charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, after he was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl between March 2018 and this February.
According to an arrest affidavit, the girl told a family member that she had been having sex with Byrd for nearly a year. The woman then took the girl to speak with authorities.
After the woman made the report, Byrd threatened to kill her with a .45 caliber handgun, police previously said. On Feb. 10 police arrested Byrd on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of retaliation.
Byrd remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday when the sexual assault charge was added. His bond is now listed at $75,000.