The Texas State Fire Marshals Office finished its on-site forensic examination of the Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville on Sunday, but the cause of a fatal explosion there last week remains unclear as the investigation continues, authorities said.
State fire marshal investigators completed the inspection Sunday morning. The explosion killed two and injured 14 others.
"The initial investigation indicates that it was a construction-related accident resulting in a natural gas explosion," Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke wrote in a press release.
Hospital CEO David Byrom said facilities are coming back online and called the process of restarting the hospital a "herculean effort." A 110-member cleaning crew has sanitized and cleaned the campus to get the process started, Byrom said.
Emergency responders from across the state traveled to Gatesville on Tuesday, when the explosion shook the hospital and other related facilities on the grounds.
General contractor Adolfson & Peterson Construction started work on an expansion of the hospital in 2016, and the explosion happened in a boiler room in the area under construction, officials have said.
A representative of Lochridge-Priest, a subcontractor on the project, said last week that five of the company's employees were hurt in the explosion, and Lochridge-Priest employee Michael Bruggman, 44, of Rogers, was killed that day. The company had 17 workers on-site at the time of the blast.
Filiberto Morales, 36, of Round Rock, died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained during the explosion. He was a Network Controls employee, police said.
Two of the 14 others injured remain at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, three remain at San Antonio Military Medical Center, and four remain at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, Gohlke wrote in his press release. The investigation could take up to six months as officials interview all victims and witnesses of the explosion.