Police seized suspected counterfeit designer clothes, purses, wallets and other accessories Thursday afternoon from a West Waco house where they believe a woman had been selling counterfeit goods for months.
Officers raided the home of Nicole Pittman, 43, in the 1100 block of Boldmere Road after getting a tip about counterfeits, Pittman's arrest affidavit states.
She had signed a cease and desist order from Investigation Services Co. LLC requiring her to stop selling counterfeit merchandise, according to the affidavit. The Fort Worth-based firm works on trademark cases for high-end brands and had investigated Pittman late last year, according to the affidavit.
After Waco police got an anonymous tip earlier this month that Pittman continued to sell counterfeits and advertise them on a social media page, Investigation Services Co. set up and recorded an undercover buy at her home, the affidavit states.
An investigator bought a counterfeit Gucci purse and Louis Vuitton wallet for $200 and saw that an office in the home was being used as a retail location with clothing racks and a display table filled with merchandise, the affidavit states.
Financial records, clothes and accessories, cellphones and other electronic devices were confiscated during the raid Thursday, a search warrant states.
Pittman was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor charge of trademark counterfeiting and was taken to McLennan County Jail. She remained in custody Thursday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.