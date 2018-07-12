Three inmates are facing charges of setting a fire at the Jack Harwell Detention Center in an escape attempt late last month, according to a McLennan County Sheriff's Office official.
Brandon Aaron Fritze, 30, has been transferred to McLennan County Jail, which is next to Harwell, and charged with second-degree felony arson and state jail felony attempted escape in the fire June 30 in a housing wing of the privately run Harwell facility, according to records.
Andrew Ruben Martinez, 22, and Kyle Sample, 20, have not yet been formally charged but are in the process of being transferred out of Harwell and face similar charges as Fritze, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
The fire caused minor damage to the wing that housed inmates, but no injuries were reported, officials said at the time.
Fritze was at Harwell after Waco police arrested him on numerous charges from last year, including aggravated assault, driving with invalid license, family violence assault, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. He was also being held on third-degree felony charge of retaliation filed by the sheriff's office earlier this year.
Martinez, of Kyle, is in custody on a first-degree murder case out of Hays County involving the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Kyle in 2016, according to the San Marcos Mercury. Sample, of Twin Rivers, is in custody on a capital murder charge in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man following a drug deal outside a San Marcos laundry in June 2017.
According the the arrest affidavit filed in Fritze's case, several inmates were upset about phones that were not working and not being able to make commissary orders. The three inmates are accused of using an electrical outlet, toilet paper and an empty toothpaste tube to fashion a "makeshift wick" to get a spark and light clothing and trash on fire, according to the affidavit.
"Throughout the interviews conducted, several of the inmates stated Brandon Fritze and two others were responsible for the fire," the affidavit states.
Authorities said Fritze was removed from Jack Harwell and relocated to the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday. Martinez and Sample will be returned to Hays County before additional charges are filed in connection to the arson case, Kilcrease said.
Fritze remained in custody Thursday with bonds listed at $570,000.