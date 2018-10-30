A 19-year-old Indiana man escaped from an inmate transportation company in Falls County early Tuesday morning and remained on the run about 15 hours before authorities captured him in Marlin, Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said.
The transport company vehicle pulled into the Falls County Jail at about 2:45 a.m. and dropped off about three inmates and was scheduled to pick up six men, Scaman said. One of the six inmates scheduled for pickup, Guy D. McClead, 19, of Goshen, Indiana, was handcuffed and shackled with the other inmates before he escaped from the van, he said.
“We have contracts with several counties and we contract with several transport companies who come through and drop off people or pick them up depending on their routes that go across the whole country,” Scaman said. “The company signed all their guys out, booked all six of them out and in the sally port, the transport employees, for whatever reason, went to the front of the van as the inmates went to get in the van.”
Scaman declined to release the name of the transportation company Tuesday evening, citing an ongoing investigation.
As the inmates loaded themselves into the van, McClead ran out of the transport area, but no report of an escape was made until Tuesday afternoon, Scaman said. Franklin County officials called Scaman at about 2:30 p.m. to report the escape after the van stopped there and officials noticed there were five inmates instead of six, he said.
Scaman told the Franklin County official that jail logs indicated all inmates were accounted for, but deputies reviewed surveillance video at that time and saw McClead run from the transport area, he said.
McClead was wanted in Indiana on a parole violation on original charges of burglary and escape, Scaman said. The transport company had been contracted to bring him back to Indiana.
Falls County authorities, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area searching for McClead and found him at about 5:45 p.m. in a wooded area near the Marlin Country Club.
Scaman said McClead had broken the handcuffs and leg shackles during his escape. He was taken back into custody and booked into Falls County Jail.
“It is very scary, and we plan on changing our internal policies to attempt to prevent these outside, third-party transport companies from making mistakes such as this,” Scaman said. “We are going to change the way we do business just to cover them to prevent these things from happening again, because this was a very, very big mistake.”
Transport company officials told him two employees will face disciplinary action, Scaman said.
McClead will likely face a charge of escape in Falls County, he said. The incident remains under investigation.