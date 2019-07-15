A jail inmate whose escape from an outside work crew prompted an hours-long search Friday night was re-arrested Saturday at a Woodway motel, authorities said.
Zachary Anthony McFarland, 18, of Woodway, was part of a four-man trusty crew that was working at downtown McLennan County buildings on Friday evening, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Rick Armstrong said. Around 9 p.m., supervisors were preparing to return the inmates from the county maintenance building to the McLennan County Jail when they noticed McFarland was missing.
“He was doing custodial work when he left his work assignment,” said Armstrong, the jail administrator, adding that the supervisors’ choices were limited.
“When you have a situation like that, you have to stay with your other work crew members, so all you can do is give a location of travel and wait so others don’t run with him,” he said.
Authorities called dispatch, and Waco police joined an hours-long search for McFarland in downtown Friday night.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara said authorities got reports that McFarland might have fled toward the Brazos River and ditched his jail wardrobe by throwing the clothing in the river. He might have gotten new clothes from other men, the sheriff said.
McNamara said members of the U.S. Marshals and the county’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team located McFarland at Motel 6 in Woodway at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to the arrest affidavit, McFarland had pending misdemeanor charges of theft, marijuana possession and criminal trespass, as well as a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, but no violent crimes.
McFarland remained in custody Monday at the jail with bond listed at $266,000.