Two masked men beat a man in his Bellmead home early Saturday morning and forced his girlfriend and four children to lie on the floor during a home invasion, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
The pair entered the home in the 1100 block of Barlow Street at about 5:20 a.m. One kept the woman and four children in a room, and the other held the man at gunpoint in a separate room, Kinsey said. Police believe one of the intruders used a handgun as he beat the man, leaving him with multiple injuries.
"The door was open between the two rooms, so his girlfriend and the children may have witnessed it," Kinsey said. "Luckily, his injuries are not considered life-threatening."
He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
The family was unable to identify the intruders. They were wearing masks, gloves and all-black clothing, Kinsey said.
The men then left the home before police were called. The woman and children were not injured, Kinsey said.
Police are continuing to investigate. No arrests were announced by Saturday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bellmead Police Department at 799-0251. Callers can remain anonymous.