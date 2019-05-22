The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after reports of a shooting Wednesday evening near a convenience store in Elm Mott, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
A man in his 20s arrived at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center shortly before 7 p.m. with superficial wounds to his lower legs and indicated he was involved in a shooting near the Tiger Mart in Elm Mott, Kilcrease said. It is unclear whether his wounds are from gunfire.
A short time later, another man in his 20s arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, Kilcrease said.
It was unclear Wednesday what may have led to the shooting, and deputies are continuing to investigate, Kilcrease said.
Police did not release the identities of the two men Wednesday but reported their injuries did not appear life threatening.