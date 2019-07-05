A fiery crash between two 18-wheelers early Friday significantly injured one driver and closed Interstate 35 for nearly nine hours in Lorena, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
The southbound main lanes of Interstate 35 had reopened to traffic by about 11:30 a.m. Friday after workers cleaned up the crash site around mile marker 321, near Callan Ranch Road.
The crash around 2:30 a.m. caused both trucks to go up in flames.
Dickson said officers determined a 56-year-old Fort Worth driver was traveling south, hauling cheese, when he pulled over to the side of the interstate to rest. For an unknown reason, a second 18-wheeler, driven by a 47-year-old from Glenview, Illinois, veered over to the shoulder and struck the resting truck.
The 56-year-old man escaped the first truck that had pulled over. He was taken by ambulance to a Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he was treated and released Friday morning, Dickson said.
The 47-year-old man was rescued from his burning truck and was taken by air ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. He remained hospitalized Friday morning. No other condition updates were immediately available.
“His truck was so badly burnt, you couldn’t read anything on the truck,” Dickson said. “All we know is that he was carrying some type of food product, too.”