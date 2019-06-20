A man in jail on human trafficking charges is facing a new charge alleging that he asked a witness in a recorded jailhouse phone call to recant her story, an arrest affidavit states.
Myron Lydon Ingram, 32, of Hillsboro, was charged Wednesday with a first-degree felony charge of tampering with a witness in the human trafficking case.
He was jailed March 1 on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized crime and was indicted two weeks ago.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives initially arrested Ingram on the human trafficking charge at a Bellmead motel, where Ingram allegedly directed four women to post online advertisements for prostitution. Investigators arrested Ingram after nearly 23 grams of cocaine was found inside his car and his cellphone contained phone numbers connected to human trafficking in 15 different cities in Texas.
Ingram was taken to McLennan County Jail on the drug and human trafficking charges. He was indicted June 8 on a felony charge of continuous human trafficking, as well as drug charges.
According to the arrest affidavit filed this week, detectives reviewed jailhouse phone calls with Ingram where he allegedly told a woman whom he is accused of trafficking that he got his indictment papers on June 9.
The affidavit states: "During this call, Ingram stated, 'I got my indictment paper yesterday baby. I need you to do me a favor. I know you don't mean me no harm, but you gotta tell that lawyer you want a "retractment" statement. That means you wanna let them know the officer forced you and scared you to say the shit you said, that you're not going to come to court.' "
Ingram allegedly told the woman to claim she was high on drugs and doesn't remember saying incriminating things about Ingram, the affidavit states. The affidavit does not say whether the woman agreed to recant testimony against him in current criminal proceedings.
Detectives charged Ingram with tampering with a witness. He remained jailed Thursday with a bond listed at $150,000.