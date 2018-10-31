Houston police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of using a skimmer to glean credit and debit account information and steal thousands of dollars at Waco and Woodway ATMs.
Stefan Banica, 23, of Houston, was named the suspect in more than 20 cases of credit card abuse, in which victims reported their card information was used to withdraw money from ATMs in McLennan County. Banica stole more than $20,000 between Oct. 19 and Oct. 24, Woodway Department of Public Safety Director Bret Crook said.
Crook said Woodway detectives launched an investigation into the skimmers, and surveillance footage was publicly released in hope of identifying one of several suspects in these cases. When the Houston Police Department arrested Banica at a Houston ATM on Wednesday, he had more than 140 fraudulent debit cards on him, authorities said.
Crook said Banica matched the description of one of the suspects seen in the Woodway and Waco cases.
Woodway detectives obtained a warrant charging Banica with a second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized crime. He remained in custody in Harris County.
Crook said detectives are continuing to investigate other possible suspects connected to these crimes.