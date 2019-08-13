A passerby found about 30 Texas Department of Transportation signs lying in a residential alleyway Tuesday afternoon, Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt said.
The pile included mile marker signs, caution signs, roadwork signs and others. The person who found the signs notified a code enforcement officer at about 12:30 p.m., he said.
"Someone stopped by to tell him someone tossed signs in an alley," Schmidt said. "He went over there to check on them and sure enough, there was about 30 of them. All TxDOT signs, I believe."
He said police contacted TxDOT to have someone pick up the signs.
"There is no telling what someone was going to do with 30 signs," Schmidt said.
TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said it is not uncommon for roadway signs to go missing, and he doubts all 30 signs were taken at the same time.
About 250 signs are replaced every month in the county because of damage or theft, Roberts said. They typically cost $650 to $700 including installation, he said.
Anyone caught stealing a road sign could be charged with theft, depending on the circumstances.
"This is one of those situations we deal with on a regular basis," he said.
No arrests were made Tuesday after the signs were found.