A Waco High School student was arrested on an indecency with a child charge Wednesday at the school, accused of inappropriately touching a young girl, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police arrested Roberto Dominguez, 17, of Waco, at about 3 p.m. Police got a report July 28 alleging Dominguez had indecent contact with a 3-year-old girl at a North Waco home the day before, court records state. The girl told a family member about the incident, and detectives got a warrant for Dominguez's arrest Wednesday, Swanton said.
Dominguez was released from McLennan County Jail by Thursday afternoon on $75,000 bond.