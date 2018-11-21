Hewitt police arrested a woman on indecency with child charge Tuesday after Child Protective Services reported that she sexually touched a teenage boy last year, according to an arrest affidavit.
Athena Elizabeth Arrigo, 29, of Hewitt, is accused of touching the boy when he 15 years old. CPS officials did a forensic interview with the boy after he told a family member about the incident. The boy, who is now 17, told interviewers he we asleep in a recliner at a Hewitt home in January 2017 when Arrigo entered the room and put her hand under his clothes.
Hewitt police investigated the claims and issued a warrant for Arrigo's arrest Tuesday. She was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact and was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she remained with a bond set at $10,000.