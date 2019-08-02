Hewitt and Waco police worked together to rescue a young child out of a locked car late Friday morning at the Westrock Centre shopping center as the temperature approached 90 degrees, authorities said.
Waco police were called to Little Land Play Gym & Pediatric Therapy, 1201 Hewitt Drive, at about 11:30 a.m., near where the child was left in a car seat. The car was locked, and Waco officers were unable to immediately get a locksmith to the shopping center, but Hewitt officers overheard dispatch reports on the police scanner.
"My officers were scanning radio traffic when they heard the call with Waco at the shopping center," Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said. "The officers were nearby, so being on the 800 (megahertz) radio system, my officers were able to speak directly to Waco officers on the scene, who asked them to step it up."
Hewitt police officers Andre Woods and Jared Scott hurried to the business. Thy had a vehicle unlock kit in a patrol car and were able to open the car with the child inside in about a minute and a half.
The child was not in immediate distress so officers used their discretion to open the door with the vehicle unlock kit. A Waco officer stood by with an object that could have been used to break a window, but officers chose not to damage property since the child was awake and responsive, Devlin said.
"We were able to assist an outside agency with an emergency, and I'm proud that the officers had the wherewithal to hear the radio traffic on the system," Devlin said. "For my officer to go jump in and assist with potentially saving a life, I am super proud of them."
Waco police said the child never lost consciousness and appeared to be healthy after the recuse. Devlin said the effort was a success because of teamwork.
The age of the child was not available Friday afternoon.
The incident comes one day after a 9-month-old girl died in a hot car in Garland. The Associated Press reported the girl's father found her dead in the vehicle at a car wash after she had been left in the vehicle for an unknown period of time.
A total of 25 children have died from being left in hot vehicles this year, according to the National Safety Council, which refers to the incidents as pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths. Since 1998, an average of 38 children per year have died from being left in cars, while 52 died from being left in cars last year, according to the safety council.
"In 10 minutes, the temperatures can go up 19, 20 degrees in a car," Waco police Community Outreach Officer Sofie Martinez said. "Whatever the temperature is outside, leaving a child in a car just adds to it."
Martinez has advocated for education and prevention of child heatstroke deaths in vehicles as part of the department's Community Outreach Programs. She said changes in a parent or caretaker's routine, or errands that run longer than expected can result in children being put in danger, but simple strategies can remind parents to check their vehicle.
"A quick trip to the store or to pick up your dry cleaning, or whatever, can turn into a trip that is longer than you anticipated," Martinez said. "We also tell people if you are taking your child to day care or school, put something in the back seat that you are going to need so you remember to check the back seat."
Direct sunlight heats objects inside cars, so temperatures inside cars can soar as high as 130 degrees even though outside temperatures are lower, according to the National Safety Council. The body's natural cooling methods, including sweating, start to shut down when the body's temperatures reaches about 104 degrees, and death can occur at about 107 degrees.
"We see study after study about how quickly cars heat up when they are left not running and how quickly the results can be deadly," Devlin said. "All the officers did a great job, and working together with Waco I think everyone helped save a life."