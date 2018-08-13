A Hewitt man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman Sunday afternoon, Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders said.
Police arrested Luke Tyrel Byrd, 26, around noon in the 200 block of Minute Drive after a caller reported a man was threatening a woman with a gun. Saunders said officers confirmed that Byrd was threatening to shoot and kill a woman with a .45 caliber handgun.
It was unclear why Byrd was threatening the woman, Saunders said. Police found the handgun with Byrd at the time of the call but arrested him without incident.
No one was hurt during the incident, Saunders said. Byrd was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to McLennan County Jail.
Byrd remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $25,000.