Hewitt police believe a bullet that went through a homeowner’s window was the result of an isolated incident.
“It appears someone just cranked a round off in the air, very dangerous, and it ended up landing and coming through this residence’s window,” Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said. “It’s extremely dangerous to even play around like that. Once you pull that trigger and that round leaves that weapon, you own wherever that round goes.”
Officers responded to a homeowner’s report about the bullet through their window at about 9 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Stoneridge Drive, Devlin said. The bullet appears to be a .22 caliber and likely came from the direction of Interstate 35, he said.
That end of the street is less than 1,500 feet from the interstate frontage road, according to a Google Maps measurement tool.
Officers did not find any weapons or anyone suspicious around the property, Devlin said. No one was injured.