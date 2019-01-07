A Hewitt man turned himself into authorities late Sunday on charges that he distributed marijuana and prescription cough medicine with codeine from his Hewitt home in 2018.
Carlos Henry Bravo III, 21, surrendered after Hewitt police received information he was allegedly distributing illegal drugs out of a home in the 300 block of Travis Lane. Police in April executed a search warrant at the home, where they discovered marijuana, money in bags, and the cough medicine promethazine with codeine, an arrest warrant affidavit states.
Inside a refrigerator in a garage, officers found a 14-ounce bottle of promethazine hidden behind a case of beer, the affidavit states. In an interview with police, Bravo said the promethazine belonged to him.
Police continued their investigation and executed a search warrant on Bravo's phone, the affidavit states. Police also found messages with other subjects indicating the sale of marijuana and promethazine.
Other pieces of evidence were collected throughout the house, including drug paraphernalia, baggies, and other suspected drugs, the affidavit states. Police continued their investigation and later received warrants for Bravo's arrest.
Bravo was arrested on a state jail felony charge of delivery of marijuana and a second-degree felony charge of a controlled substance. He was booked into McLennan County Jail and later posted a bond listed at $15,000 and was released Monday afternoon.
Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders said the investigation remains ongoing.