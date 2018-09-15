A 36-year-old Hamilton man was killed Friday night when he was hit by a car while crossing northbound State Highway 6 east of Waco on foot, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Christopher Oakley was crossing the highway, near where it splits with Loop 340, shortly before 8:55 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a Ford passenger car, according to a DPS investigation.
Oakley was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said. The car's driver was not injured. The DPS spokesman said no charges have been filed.