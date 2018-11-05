The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is looking for culprits in the Halloween night vandalism of Olive Branch Baptist church and its prayer garden in Axtell.
Deputies were called to the Axtell church after parishioners found a broken window near the youth and children's classroom. A concrete angel fountain was also damaged and wooden crosses in the prayer garden were destroyed.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara said it appeared that someone may have tried to enter the church in the overnight hours.
"There was destruction to the church, windows knocked out, the garden area was damaged and more vandalism at the church," McNamara said.
Church member Amanda Hubbell said about 25 to 50 wooden crosses that were carved out of 100-year-old wood were destroyed.
"A lot of what was done is not replaceable and our hearts are kind of broken over it," Hubbell said.
There was nothing written on the outside of the church and there was no damage on the interior, McNamara said.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the case as criminal mischief, the sheriff said.
Community members have helped repair the damage around the church, McNamara said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the McLennan County Sheriff's Office at 757-5095.